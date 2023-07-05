3,625 People Arrested for Riots in France So Far

Over the last 24 hours, the authorities acknowledged 202 fires on public roads, 159 burned vehicles, and four attacks on national or municipal police stations.

In a report published on Wednesday, the French Interior Ministry informed on the burning of eight buildings and the arrest of 16 people, seven of whom were seized in Paris and its suburbs.

The authorities also acknowledged 202 fires on public roads involving objects such as garbage cans, 159 burned vehicles, and four attacks on national or municipal police stations.

On the night of Tuesday to Wednesday, some 45,000 police officers were deployed to control the riots, while the international mainstream media is downplaying the events.

Due to a ruling by President Emmanuel Macron, social media providers have also suppressed references to the events in real time.

The tweet reads, "Women. Life. Freedom."

On Tuesday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin confirmed that 3,625 people have been taken into police custody, including 1,124 minors, since the start of the riots. Among them, 990 citizens were brought to justice and 380 people remain in jail.

Although some local media maintain that the nightly violence began to subside since July 2, Macron remained "cautious" about the prospect of a return to calm in the country, although he said that the "peak" of violence had passed.

On Tuesday, the French president announced an 'emergency law' for reconstruction in towns affected by the riots. The current wave of urban violence was unleashed after the murder of a 17-year-old boy at the hands of a policeman whose racist attitudes were evidenced by videos. This is not the first time that the French police have been accused of racism.

In Dec. 2022, the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination (CERD) expressed its deep concern about the frequent use of identity checks, discriminatory arrests, and the application of fixed purposes imposed by police, targeting "disproportionately" people of foreign origin in France.

