French Police Murder Teenager and Spark Riots in Paris

A video shows a police officer threatening to kill the teenager with a 'shot to the head' just before shooting him in the heart.

On Tuesday, a 17-year-old boy, who was arrested for driving without a license, was killed by a policeman with a shot to the chest when the teenager was inside his vehicle.

This new manifestation of police brutality triggered strong protests in Nanterre and other cities on the outskirts of Paris, where at least 24 citizens were arrested.

The police deployed some 2,000 agents to control riots in which the population set fire to some 42 vehicles. According to the official version, the young Nael tried to run over the policemen. However, a video posted on social networks denies those statements.

The images show that a policeman shoots Nael point-blank when he tried to accelerate the car, while the officer is heard saying "you are going to receive a bullet in the head."

Mardi 27 juin au matin à Nanterre, le jeune Naël, 17 ans, était exécuté au volant de sa voiture par un policier qui l'avait menacé juste avant de lui mettre une «balle dans la tête» avant de tirer dans son cœur. pic.twitter.com/4vexiWC7fd — Contre Attaque ⏚ (@ContreAttaque_) June 28, 2023

The tweet reads: "Nanterre: night of revolt against police violence. On the morning of Tuesday 27 June, 17-year-old Nael was executed while in his car by a police officer who threatened to 'shot him in the head' just before shooting him in the heart."

President Emmanuel Macron described what happened as "inexcusable" and asked citizens to calmly wait for the results of the investigations.

Jennifer Cambla, the lawyer for Nael's family, pointed out that the reaction of the police was "absolutely illegitimate" and cannot be justified by appealing to a supposed "legitimate defense" because "feeling threatened is not enough to shoot a bullet in the chest. "

The Nanterre Mayor Patrick Jarry made the video surveillance images available to the investigation and demanded the clarification of "the tragedy" as soon as possible.