Over 30,000 Doses of Drugs for Kids With Cancer Stolen in Mexico

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador Monday confirmed the theft of thousands of doses of cancer treatments that were destined mainly for children with this disease.

"Authorities are already investigating to identify the perpetrators of this robbery," AMLO said, noting that this is a very unusual event.

The 37,956 doses of oncological treatment were stolen from the company Novag Infancia S.A. de C.V. facilities in Mexico City.

"It was difficult for us to obtain and import these medicines from Argentina," AMLO highlighted.

The thieves stole doses of Daunorubicin, Fluorouracil, Oxaliplatin, Dacarbazine, Mitomycin, Etoposide, Idarubicin, Cyclophosphamide, and Epirubicin.

The President was unable to give further details due to ongoing research. But, he took the opportunity to send a message to the families of children with cancer.

"We are making efforts to replace the stolen drugs so that they will be available in all hospitals. We know how families suffer when a child's life depends on a missing medication," he added.