Mexico: Senate Backs Referendum To Judge Five Former Presidents

Mexicans will have the opportunity to directly exercise their right to influence the decision-making process.

Mexico’s Senate Wednesday approved a referendum requested by President Manuel Andres Lopez Obrador (AMLO) for citizens to decide whether or not to prosecute five former presidents who incurred in acts of corruption.

The referendum was approved by 65 votes in favor from the National Regeneration Movement Party (MORENA) and its allies, 49 against from the National Action Party (PAN) and the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), and one abstention.

After being approved by the Supreme Court and the Senate, the referendum needs to be approved by the Lower House, where an expeditious approval is expected as MORENA has most of the seats.

MORENA Senator Marti Batres stated this decision is a historic landmark that puts an end to an era of abuse, corruption, and repression.

52 years have passed by ever since the Tlatelolco massacre in Mexico. On October 2, 1968, the Mexican army opened fire on protesters; killing hundreds.

I hope that one day Mexico will be free from corruption and the cartels so the people can finally be free and live peacefully ���� pic.twitter.com/07oVlUwt7q — ♚ℛɪᴀꜱ Ɠʀᴇᴍᴏʀʏ �� Ꭰᴇᴍᴏɴ Ꮲʀɪɴᴄᴇꜱꜱ♚ (@RuinPrincvss) October 2, 2020

Former presidents Luis Echeverria (1970-1976), Carlos Salinas de Gortari (1988-1994), Vicente Fox (2000-2006), Felipe Calderon (2006-2012), and Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) have been denounced for genocide, corruption, and human rights violations. However, the governments led by PRI and PAN protected them for decades.

Senator Salomon Jara pointed out that Mexicans will have the opportunity to directly exercise their right to influence the decision-making process.

"To vote against this referendum is to endorse bad decisions made in the past that resulted in extreme poverty and inequality, marginalization, and exclusion," Labour Party (PT) Senator Geovanna Bañuelos recalled.