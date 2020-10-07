Hurricane 'Delta' Reaches Mexico After Losing Intensity

Authorities moved almost 40,000 people to shelters as they deployed over 10,600 military agents throughout Quintana Roo State.

Mexico's authorities reported Wednesday that Delta reached the Quintana Roo State with winds and torrential rains after it downgraded to a Category 2 hurricane in the Caribbean Sea.

A preliminary report ensures that there are no casualties or serious injuries. Even so, the maximum danger alert remains in effect for 66 municipalities in Quintana Roo.

With the imminent arrival of the meteorological phenomenon, authorities moved almost 40,000 people to shelters and deployed over 10,600 military and agents.

The damages reported are the lack of electric power, falling trees, and water accumulation in Cancun and Cozumel island.

Complete destruction to this structure in Cancun on the barrier right on the causeway side. Pockets of extreme damage from funneling of winds through buildings from Hurricane #Delta pic.twitter.com/9JgdCssmOe — Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerAccu) October 7, 2020

"People who are living in areas where the hurricane's eye is passing should not be confident in the face of apparent calm. Do not leave your home until the phenomenon has passed completely," Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador warned. In the early hours of Wednesday morning, the hurricane was at level 4 of the Saffir-Simpson scale, but when it touched Cozumel's shores it dropped to category 2. Delta will intensify again in about 24 to 48 hours within Mexico's gulf, as it approaches Louisiana's coast, in the U.S.