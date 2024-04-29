World Central Kitchen Resumes Operations in Gaza

"We have decided that we must continue our mission" and "give food to the inhabitants in these particularly difficult times," the NGO said.

Chef José Andrés, director of the NGO World Central Kitchen, announced that his team will resume operations in the Gaza Strip, after its interruption due to the Israeli attack on its employees.

"We have decided that we must continue our mission" and "give food to the inhabitants in these particularly difficult times," the NGO said.

"We have 276 trucks, with the equivalent of 8 million meals, ready to enter the Rafah crossing," the organization wrote, claiming to have already distributed "more than 43 million meals".

WCK had stopped its work in Gaza, due to the attacks of April 1, when Zionist missiles hit the organization’s vehicles, even though Tel Aviv forces knew of its presence in the area.

WCK is resuming efforts in Gaza, working with our team of Palestinians to feed as many people as possible. Our team is finalizing construction on a new field kitchen in central Gaza named after Damian, one of our fallen heroes. Read more: https://t.co/Tdns2vCovU #ChefsForGaza pic.twitter.com/6VpFlfCLTh — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) April 28, 2024 WCK is resuming efforts in Gaza, working with our team of Palestinians to feed as many people as possible. Our team is finalizing construction on a new field kitchen in central Gaza named after Damian, one of our fallen heroes. Read more: https://t.co/Tdns2vCovU #ChefsForGaza pic.twitter.com/6VpFlfCLTh — World Central Kitchen (@WCKitchen) April 28, 2024

The tragedy outraged the international community and various Governments, and several humanitarian organizations left the area because of the insecurity to which humanitarian workers were exposed.

"Although we have no concrete guarantees, we are still looking for answers," says the NGO, which insists on the need for "an international and impartial investigation".

The organization plans to send aid trucks from Jordan and is building a third kitchen in Gaza to give food and humanitarian aid to the people.