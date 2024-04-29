    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > World

World Central Kitchen Resumes Operations in Gaza

  • Chef José Andres honoring his deceased colleagues, April 29, 2024

    Chef José Andres honoring his deceased colleagues, April 29, 2024 | Photo: X/ @RealDreamz2020

Published 29 April 2024
Opinion

"We have decided that we must continue our mission" and "give food to the inhabitants in these particularly difficult times," the NGO said.

Chef José Andrés, director of the NGO World Central Kitchen, announced that his team will resume operations in the Gaza Strip, after its interruption due to the Israeli attack on its employees.

RELATED:
Gaza Strip: Dozens Killed and Wounded in Israeli Bombardment

"We have decided that we must continue our mission" and "give food to the inhabitants in these particularly difficult times," the NGO said.

"We have 276 trucks, with the equivalent of 8 million meals, ready to enter the Rafah crossing," the organization wrote, claiming to have already distributed "more than 43 million meals".

WCK had stopped its work in Gaza, due to the attacks of April 1, when Zionist missiles hit the organization’s vehicles, even though Tel Aviv forces knew of its presence in the area.

The tragedy outraged the international community and various Governments, and several humanitarian organizations left the area because of the insecurity to which humanitarian workers were exposed.

"Although we have no concrete guarantees, we are still looking for answers," says the NGO, which insists on the need for "an international and impartial investigation".

The organization plans to send aid trucks from Jordan and is building a third kitchen in Gaza to give food and humanitarian aid to the people.

Tags

Gaza WCK NGO Palestine

swissinfo
by teleSUR/ CC
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.