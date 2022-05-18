'Out Bolsonaro', Gabriel Tarso's Message From the Mount Everest

After surpassing the 8,848.86 meters of the world's highest mountain, the Brazilian climber displayed his cry "for a better Brazil."

On the morning of May 15, the Brazilian climber Gabriel Tarso reached the top of Mount Everest for the second time and opened a banner with a message to the whole world: "Bolsonaro out."

"I reached the top of the world again, Mount Everest. Thank you very much to all who encouraged me!," he said.

"This time, I dedicate this second summit to those who have never been silent in the last 4 years but also especially to those who silenced their voices. For those like me who learned in the bitterest way that all silence has its price."

"This second summit is for all those who have a second chance to do something different in October and call for a better Brazil, so that we can once again be proud of green and yellow, either on the streets of an inland city or at the highest point on the planet," Tarso stressed.

https://t.co/BZ0YpILLoA After a Tweet from Leonardo DiCaprio about the importance of the Amazon rainforest, Brazil’s President, Jair Bolsonaro, called the actor out, saying he “better keep his mouth shut instead of talking nonsense.” — Helene H-K (@helene_hebbel) May 16, 2022

Tarso was not there when he issued his message of hope since he was accompanied by Joel Kriger, Ludmila Lucas, and Gabriel Bassanesi, other high-performance Brazilian athletes.

"Mount Everest has been climbed 10,657 times since the first climbers reached its summit in 1953, on both the Nepalese and Tibetan sides," the Brazilian magazine Forum recalled, adding that 311 people died trying to conquer the mountain.

The reactions of the Brazilians to the message from Everest were immediate. "It's not Fake News, it's the people speaking... Gabriel Tarso spoke on behalf of all suffocated Brazilians," Simone Martins, a young lawyer, tweeted.