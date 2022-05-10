Brazil's Central Bank Workers To Keep Indefinite Phased Strike

The Central Bank National Employees Union President Faiad described as "regrettable" the silence of the bank and far-right President Jair Bolsonaro before the wage increase request of his colleagues.

On Thursday, the Brazilian Central Bank employees announced that they would maintain for an indefinite time the staggering strikes that they began in April to protest against the government’s refusal to negotiate wage adjustments.

The Central Bank National Employees Union (SINAL) President Fabio Faiad described as "regrettable" the silence of the bank and far-right President Jair Bolsonaro before the claims of his colleagues.

“So far, there is no meeting planned even though we requested negotiations since the beginning of this year,” Faiad pointed out.

The Bank employees staged strikes, which have affected the disclosure of some economic indicators of Brazil, reflecting the discomfort caused by the government’s wage policies for the public sector.

In December 2021, Bolsonaro announced an increase in salaries for Federal Police officers, most of which are part of the political bases that support his government.

Other sectors’ employee unions accused him of being preferent to these officers, who staggered strikes last week because of the failure to meet the wage increase.

Currently, Bolsonaro is preparing his campaign for October presidential elections, in which he seeks his reelection. The voting intention polls yet place former left-wing President Lula da Silva (2003-2010) as the favorite candidate to win this process.