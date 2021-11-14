Opposition Candidate Francisco Gaitan Shot to Death in Honduras

Gaitan's death occurs 15 days ahead of Nov. 28 elections in which 14 political parties will participate for the first time.

In Honduras, Cantarranas' mayor Francisco Gaitan was shot to death while rallying for his reelection on Saturday.

He was on a political tour in the San Luis sector when a man shot him. The motives of the crime are under investigation.

Honduras' Association of Municipalities condemned Gaitan's assassination while calling for the protection of election candidates.

Likewise, the opposition Liberal Party´s presidential candidate Yani Rosenthal condemned the crime and asked Honduran authorities to clarify the murder.

More than 5 million Hondurans will elect the new president, three vice presidents, 128 lawmakers, 20 representatives to the Central American Parliament (Parlacent), and 298 mayors.

Honduras' National Autonomous University Observatory of Violence reported that at least 64 people have been victims of political violence between December last year and October this year.