News > Latin America

Haiti Pays Tribute to Late President Jovenel Moise

  A graffiti with the image of the late president Jovenel Moise, Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

    A graffiti with the image of the late president Jovenel Moise, Port-au-Prince, Haiti. | Photo: Twitter/ @Franceatpresso2

Published 7 July 2022
Opinion

Although over 40 people are detained for his murder in 2021, the investigation into the case remains at a standstill without clearly establishing the facts.

On Thursday, Haitians remember President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated on July 7, 2021 by Colombian ex-militaries and other U.S.-based mercenaries who violently entered his residence in Port-au-Prince.

RELATED:

Haiti: Political Factions Agree To Pursue Dialogue

"The President wanted, in his own way, to change the course of our history... Democracy takes a huge hit when a president is assassinated," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said during a ceremony at the National Pantheon Museum, where Moise's remains lie.

"His dream of a different Haiti, a Haiti in which the rule of law endures, a Haiti in which justice becomes the norm of life for society, a Haiti with progress, stability and peace... His dream must be a permanent source of inspiration for all of us," he added.

Marches, floral offerings, vigils, cultural events, and religious activities were scheduled all over the country, where supporters of Moise will stage rallies calling for justice.

The tweet reads, "Dear Haitian Martine Moise and her two children gathered at the tomb of President Jovenel Moise. I noted the absence of Joverlein Moise, the eldest son of the president, at the ceremony."

Moise's assassination exacerbated the endless economic, political, and social crisis that Haiti has been experiencing for decades.

Although over 40 people are detained for his murder, the investigation into the case remains at a standstill without clearly establishing the facts.

The alleged intellectual author of the murder is Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a doctor who lived in Florida until his arrest four days after the assassination.

Tags

Haiti Jovenel Moise Assassination Political murder Colombian mercenaries

People

Jovenel Moise Ariel Henry

EFE
by teleSUR/ JF
