Haiti Pays Tribute to Late President Jovenel Moise

On Thursday, Haitians remember President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated on July 7, 2021 by Colombian ex-militaries and other U.S.-based mercenaries who violently entered his residence in Port-au-Prince.

"The President wanted, in his own way, to change the course of our history... Democracy takes a huge hit when a president is assassinated," Prime Minister Ariel Henry said during a ceremony at the National Pantheon Museum, where Moise's remains lie.

"His dream of a different Haiti, a Haiti in which the rule of law endures, a Haiti in which justice becomes the norm of life for society, a Haiti with progress, stability and peace... His dream must be a permanent source of inspiration for all of us," he added.

Marches, floral offerings, vigils, cultural events, and religious activities were scheduled all over the country, where supporters of Moise will stage rallies calling for justice.

Haïti ���� chérie ❤️ Martine Moïse accompagnée de ses deux enfants se sont recueillis sur la tombe du Président Jovenel Moïse ��

J’ai noté l’absence de Joverlein Moïse, fils aîné du Président, à la cérémonie @joverleinmo ��

�� pic.twitter.com/Z2qihep1d5 — Michele B. Duvalier (@mbduvalier) July 7, 2022

The tweet reads, "Dear Haitian Martine Moise and her two children gathered at the tomb of President Jovenel Moise. I noted the absence of Joverlein Moise, the eldest son of the president, at the ceremony."

Moise's assassination exacerbated the endless economic, political, and social crisis that Haiti has been experiencing for decades.

Although over 40 people are detained for his murder, the investigation into the case remains at a standstill without clearly establishing the facts.

The alleged intellectual author of the murder is Christian Emmanuel Sanon, a doctor who lived in Florida until his arrest four days after the assassination.