Open to Talks With Ukraine, Russia Sees No Prospect Near Future

On the current conflict in Ukraine, the Kremlin press secretary said dialogue is necessary, but there are no signs of it happening soon.

On Friday, spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Ukraine left the negotiating table months ago, noting that dialogue is necessary to "achieve our goals. But, as we have already said, we do not see any prerequisites for the negotiation process."

As Russian President Vladimir Putin has said, Ukraine left the negotiating table several months ago, said the Kremlin spokesman, who also brought up statements by Ukrainian officials claiming to "solve their problems on the battlefield."

This week, the Russian president announced a "partial mobilization" of 300 000 reservists in the country following Ukraine's offensive against the two Donbass republics, the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions which announced their intention to join Russia.

These regions announced the holding of referendums between September 23-27 to ask their populations about their accession to Russia. In this regard, Peskov said in case of positive results of the referenda, "the Constitution of Russia will come into force considering Kiev's attempts to retake these territories as attacks on Russia."

If Ukraine Attacks Referendum Territories, Russian Constitution Will Apply - Peskov



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Friday that Moscow wants the negotiation process with Ukraine to achieve its goals, but couldn't foresee prerequisites for its resumption.

At the end of March, Russia-Ukraine talks at the negotiating table came to a close for the last time. Amid discussions on a draft peace agreement aimed at turning Ukraine into a neutral country in exchange for security guarantees given by major world powers, Kiev walked out of the negotiations citing war crimes committed by Russia.

Moscow has tirelessly rejected such accusations while showing its readiness for dialogue with Kiev. According to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, "the longer this process is delayed, the more difficult it will be to reach an agreement."