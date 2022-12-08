Chileans Monitor the Activity of the Villarrica Volcano

It ranks first in Chile's risk ranking of active volcanoes. It has previously erupted in 1948, 1963, 1964, 1971, and 1985.

On Thursday, the Villarrica volcano maintains intense seismic activity in the La Araucania region in Chile.

In recent days, it has unleashed a fire column that can be seen especially at night and oscillates between 80 and 220 meters above the level of the crater.

The National Geology and Mining Service (Sernageomin), which issued a yellow alert for the surrounding area in November, is permanently monitoring the evolution of its activity.

The volcano is in a “condition of instability and it is crucial to keep day-to-day vigilance,” said Alvaro Amigo, the Sernageomin geology deputy director.

The tweet reads, "Eight volcanoes are active in Latin America: two are in Chile and one is in Antarctica. Villarrica volcano time lapse, Dec. 1."

"An area has received impacts from lava fragments, although most of them were cold and were not enough to melt the snow. However, this forces us to maintain the danger zone defined by Sernageomin," he added.

"The risk zone has a radius of 500 meters from the edge of the active crater as a zone of probable affectation by volcanic products," the National Emergency Office (ONEMI) confirmed.

The Villarrica volcano ranks first in Chile's risk ranking of active volcanoes. It has previously erupted in 1948, 1963, 1964, 1971, and 1985.