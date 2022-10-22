One Confirmed Dead in Bolivian Clashes During Census Protest

One death was recorded in the early morning of October 22 in the department of Santa Cruz, as a result of clashes between sides in favor and against the indefinite work stoppage, to demand the population census in 2023.

The Bolivian Ministry of Government confirmed the death and expressed its condolences to the relatives of the victim Julio Pablo Taborga, a worker of the municipal mayor's office of Puerto Quijarro, in a publication on the social network Twitter.

For its part, the regional office of the United Nations (UN) in Bolivia urged the Government and social actors to engage in dialogue this Saturday, after the first death recorded in the confrontation in Santa Cruz.

"The UN regrets the loss of a human life and urges political and social actors to avoid scenarios of confrontation and violence that put public order and people's lives at risk," the agency said.

Puerto Quijaro is a municipality 569 kilometers from the capital of Santa Cruz, on the border between Bolivia and Brazil.

Local authorities and institutions such as the Gabriel René Moreno public university of Santa Cruz are demanding with the indefinite strike, which began at zero hours on October 22, that the census be carried out in the first semester of 2023 and not in 2024 as determined by the Government.

Santa Cruz is the stronghold of the political opposition to the government of Bolivian President Luis Arce.

In 2012, the last population and housing census was carried out, and more than 11 million inhabitants were counted in the country.

The results allow redistributing national resources and planning public policies according to population growth.