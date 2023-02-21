Ohio Metal Plant Blast Leaves 13 Injured, One Dead

Molten metal and debris rained down around the factory after the blast, which caused smoke to billow into the sky.

On Monday, at least one person died and 13 others were injured due to an explosion at the I. Schumann & Co. metals plant in Bedford, Ohio, United States.

Molten metal and debris rained down around the factory after the blast, which caused smoke to billow into the sky. The I. Schumann & Co. representatives said that they still do not know the origin of the incident, which also caused significant damage to the factory premises.

"We will work together with researchers to find answers," they stated, stressing that the company now focuses on supporting first responders who came quickly to the scene to help its employees.

Injured people currently receive medical treatment in local hospitals. Oakwood Fire Department Captain Brian DiRocco explained that at least one person injured was in critical condition.

"Workers were mostly walking wounded. A lot of employees must be in shock,” DiRocco lamented, recalling that a 46-year-old man died in the blast.

“I had inspected the site before and found it safe. Nevertheless, there is always an inherent danger since it is a foundry, where workers deal with molten metal," he pointed out.

The Bedford factory explosion was about 112 km northwest of East Palestine, Ohio, where a train loaded with toxic chemicals derailed earlier this month, causing a fire that sent a cloud of smoke over the town and forcing thousands of people to evacuate.