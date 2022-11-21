Ocean Rebellion Dumps Fake Oil, Blood at London Polluting Firms

"Because world governments aren't protecting ocean biodiversity, the overfished ocean is rapidly dying. As the sea dies we die," it pointed out.

On Monday, Ocean Rebellion and Extinction Rebellion activists staged protests against 13 polluting companies and institutions linked to the oil sector in various parts of London.

"The ocean generates half the oxygen we breathe and squirrels away huge quantities of 'Blue Carbon' which otherwise goes into overheating the atmosphere and acidifying the ocean, leading to climate, nature and social collapse," Ocean Rebellion said as its members spouted fake oil and blood on the outskirts of big companies.

Among those companies are the oil company BP, the public relations company Hill+Knowlton Strategies, the aeronautical company BAE Systems, the chemical company Ineos, the law firm Eversheds Sutherland, and Schlumberger oilfield services company.



Part 2 of @oceanrebellion day of protest - this time at the @IMOHQ pic.twitter.com/otS5sZefiW — Nick Johnson (@NickJBBC) November 21, 2022

The Ocean Rebellion activists also protested in front of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the right-wing Institute of Economic Affairs, the investment bank JP Morgan, the U.S. company Arch Insurance, the Ontario Teachers Pension Plan, and the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

The protest comes after the 27th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27), which ended on Sunday with a minimum agreement and was widely criticized for the large presence of representatives of oil and gas companies.

"While the rest of us worry about the cost of turning on the heat, our government prioritizes the profits of companies that are endangering our climate and environment," Extinction Rebellion spokesperson Sarah Hart said.