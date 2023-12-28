Number of Invasive Streptococcus Infections Surges in Sweden

The surge is an effect of limited physical contact between people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of invasive Group A Streptococcus (iGAS) infections, which can be fatal if left untreated, has more than tripled in Sweden this year compared to 2022.

The TT news agency reported that 1,244 cases had been identified by Dec. 17. The statistics also show that 99 had died by mid-November, six of whom were children younger than ten.

According to statistics provided by the Public Health Agency of Sweden, 374 cases were identified in 2022 and 156 cases were identified in 2021. The statistics also show that this year's total far surpasses those recorded before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sweden's Chief Epidemiologist Magnus Gisslen said that the surge is likely an effect of limited physical contact between people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Due to the pandemic, we have not been exposed to as many bacterial substances, this applies to both streptococci and other bacteria and viruses. Immunity has weakened and fewer individuals get the milder infections that build up immunity," Gisslen stated.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), iGAS occurs when bacteria that usually cause mild infections such as tonsillitis enter the body.

"Basically anyone can be affected, even those who are completely healthy and strong. And without advanced medical care and care, mortality is high. In Sweden, it is around ten percent for iGAS infections, despite well-functioning healthcare," Gisslen pointed out.