Swedish PM Kristersson Denounces Terror Attack

On Monday, two Swedes were shot by a 45-year-old man of Tunisian origin in Brussels.

On Tuesday, Belgium's Federal Prosecutor's Office confirmed that the suspect in Monday evening's shooting in Brussels, which resulted in two deaths and one injury, is deceased.

Shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, a witness informed the Brussels police that they had spotted the suspect. The police went to the location, and during the intervention, shots were fired by the police, resulting in the death of the suspect.

The killing of the two Swedes in Brussels was "a terror attack aimed at Sweden and Swedes," Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday at a press conference.

The suspect was identified as a 45-year-old man of Tunisian origin. He resided in the Schaerbeek municipality of Brussels and was in Belgium illegally. His asylum request had been rejected in 2020.

Here is the Tunisian terrorist who calmly loads his AK-47 on the streets of Brussels and undisturbed gets on his scooter to go and kill the poor two Swedes. Where are the police? Insecurity in Europe is not a perception, it is reality. pic.twitter.com/ULHZNHo7WI — RadioGenoa (@RadioGenoa) October 17, 2023

He had also spent time in Sweden, where he was not on the radar of the Swedish Police, Kristersson said at the press conference, making a case for stricter border controls.

The shooting occurred on Monday around 7:15 p.m. local time, before a football match between the Belgian Red Devils and the Swedish team at the King Baudouin Stadium. Two Swedish supporters were shot with a firearm by the assailant, who managed to escape.

The Belgian authorities raised the threat level to its maximum, which is level 4. Security measures remain in effect, with increased vigilance and heightened police presence.