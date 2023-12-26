Turkish Parliament Takes Step to Approve Sweden's NATO Entry

President Erdogan linked the approval to the agreement with the United States to sell F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye.

On Tuesday, the Turkish Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee gave the green light to Sweden's entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), a prerequisite for the Plenary vote needed to ratify the accession.

The proposal to admit Sweden to NATO was put forward by the Justice and Development Party (AKP), which rules Türkiye since 2002. It garnered support from its coalition partner, the ultranationalist MHP, and the social-democratic CHP, the largest opposition party.

With AKP and MHP jointly holding the absolute majority in Parliament, approval for Sweden's entry is considered a formality once President Recep Tayyip Erdogan issues the relevant order to his legislators.

The nationalist party IYI, a splinter from the MHP and part of the opposition bloc, voted against the proposal. The progressive and pro-Kurdish party, DEM, was absent from the vote.

The Committee comprises 27 lawmakers from various parties responsible for scrutinizing whether the motions submitted to Parliament comply with the law before forwarding them to the Plenary. The motion is expected to go to the general vote on January 16.

Türkiye and Hungary are the last two countries yet to approve the Nordic country's admission. In recent weeks, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has linked this approval to the agreement with the United States to sell F-16 fighter jets to Türkiye—a transaction planned for years but blocked by the U.S. Congress.

"All of this is interconnected. If the positive progress we expect from the United States regarding the F-16 issue and from Canada concerning its promises materializes, I believe our Parliament will also expedite its positive opinion," Erdogan said a week ago after a phone call with U.S. President Joe Biden.