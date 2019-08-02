Norway: 'Venezuela Dialogue Continues to be Successful'

The Norwegian Government urges those who wish to contribute to the dialogue to provide the necessary space to achieve progress in a constructive environment.

The Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs ratified this Friday the continued dialogue between the Venezuelan Government and its opposition delegations.

In a statement published on their website, Norwegian authorities stressed the round of negotiations established in Barbados is progressing expeditiously.

As stated in previous releases, they call on the parties to comply with the protocols dictated for the process, particularly in the discretion of their actions and statements.

"We underline the importance that the parties respect the established guidelines for the process, and that they are prudent in their actions and statements with the objective that the negotiations can lead to results. We reiterate the call to all those who can contribute in this regard, that the parties are provided with the necessary space to advance in a constructive environment."

The government of Norway have released a statement on the Venezuela peace talks that they are convening, praising the progress made.

Recently, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro once again urged parties respect the dialogue for peace and expressed his willingness to participate in a permanent working table with the Venezuelan opposition's different sectors.