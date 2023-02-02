Türkiye Summons Norwegian Envoy Over Planned Quran Protest

Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark have been scenes of protests involving the burning or tearing of the Quran in the past few weeks which drew reactions from Türkiye.

On Thursday, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry summoned Norway's ambassador to Ankara and urged the Norwegian authorities to prevent a planned Quran protest.

"After learning that there will be an attack against the holy Quran tomorrow (Feb. 3), Norway's ambassador to Ankara has been summoned to our ministry," Anadolu Agency quoted anonymous Foreign Ministry sources as saying.

Ankara "strongly condemns Norway's approach not to prevent the provocative act, which is clearly a hate crime," the ministry's officials told the envoy.

"This attitude is unacceptable," Ankara told the ambassador and demanded not to allow the planned act.

Sweden suffered a major setback in its bid for NATO membership after protests against the Turkish president and the burning of a copy of the Quran broke out in Stockholm.

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday warned Sweden that it should not expect Ankara's backing to join NATO after the events.