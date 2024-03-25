Putin Meets to Analyze the Attacks in the Crocus City Hall

The meeting touched on issues such as captured suspects, perpetrators and updated the death toll.

On Monday, the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin met with the national security council to discuss the terrorist attack that occurred on 22 March in Moscow, which to date has left 139 dead.

The meeting was attended by senior Russian security officials and the governor and mayor of Moscow.

The Russian government claimed that the attack on Crocus City Hall was perpetrated by radical Islamists, just as they know that "the attack is a link in a series of attempts by those who fight against Russia since 2014 at the hands of the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev," said President Putin.

"The goal of the bloody terrorist attack on 22 March was to spread panic in Russian society," he added.

Теракт в "Крокус сити холле" может быть звеном в серии попыток тех, кто воюет с РФ с 2014 года руками киевского режима, заявил Владимир Путин на совещании по ситуации вокруг теракта:https://t.co/YJ3CTu9IK9



Видео: Kremlin. ru pic.twitter.com/tccEXzzo4z — ТАСС (@tass_agency) March 25, 2024 The text reads, The attack in "Crocus city hall" may be a link in a series of attempts by those who have been fighting Russia since 2014 with the hands of the Kiev regime, Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the situation around the terrorist attack

The question that arises in this story, according to the words of the president is, who benefits from this? such a question cannot yet be answered, but it is striking the attempted escape of the suspects through Ukraine, said the Russian president.

The board also reported on progress in investigations. The first two suspects, Dilovar Islomov and Isroil Islomov, were arrested and are in custody.

Meanwhile, today, four new suspects were placed under arrest, Mujamadsobir Faizov, Shamsidín Fariduni, Dalerdzhón Mirzóev y Saidakrami Rachabalizoda. Mirzoev and Rachabalizoda, who already admitted their guilt.

According to the Russian Court of Justice, the punishment envisaged for the accused, according to the current Russian Criminal Code, is life imprisonment.