Non-Aligned Movement Forms Parliamentary Network

The Parliamentary Network of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) was established on Sunday at its inaugural meeting held in Madrid, Spain, within the 143rd Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) framework.

"The National Assembly of People's Power welcomes with satisfaction and interest the creation of the NAM Parliamentary Network aware that, with unity in diversity and applying the ideas and founding principles of the Movement, we will better defend the interests of the peoples we represent," highlighted on Twitter lawmaker Yolanda Ferrer Gómez, chairwoman of the International Relations Commission of the Cuban Parliament. She headed the country's delegation to the meeting.

In her speech, she especially recalled the assessments of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, Fidel Castro Ruz, and the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel, regarding the significant role of the Movement in the international sphere.

Also participating in the Cuban delegation, Cristina Luna Morales, chair of the Health and Sports Committee; Rolando González Patricio, vice-chair of the International Relations Committee; and Jesús Rafael Mora, an official of that same committee and also the administrative secretary of the Cuba Group at the IPU.

According to the Madrid Declaration, adopted by NAM legislators, the Parliamentary Network aims to contribute to greater awareness and promotion of the Movement's ideas and principles; to ensure legislative support for the implementation of the bloc's obligations; to provide a framework for cooperation and coordination among parliaments of member states and the exchange of experiences in the field of peace, security, human rights and development; and to promote contacts with international parliamentary institutions to ensure cooperation in this field.

Intervine #IPU143 sobre principios de la democracia socialista cubana donde la soberanía radica en pueblo. Denunciamos #BloqueoVsCuba, agresiones y subversión EEUU. Muy frágil será la democracia en el mundo mientras existan prácticas coloniales e injerencistas @AsambleaCuba pic.twitter.com/xdW8zdrJD8 — Yolanda Ferrer Gómez ���� (@yolandafgomez) November 28, 2021

"I spoke at #IPU143 on the principles of Cuban socialist democracy where sovereignty lies with the people. We denounce #BlockadeVsCuba, US aggressions and subversion. Democracy will be very fragile in the world as long as colonial and interventionist practices exist. @AsambleaCuba"

Furthermore, the Network reiterates its unwavering commitment to the principles and objectives of the Non-Aligned Movement, articulated in Bandung (1955) and Belgrade (1961); expresses its strict adherence to the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations; as well as its grave concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19 "which continues to pose a great challenge to humanity and requires a global response based in unity, solidarity, and renewed multilateral cooperation."

The impulse behind the Parliamentary Network was given during the XVIII NAM Summit, held in the Azerbaijani capital on October 25-26, 2019, in which Heads of State and Government decided to broaden and deepen interaction and cooperation with the bloc's parliamentarians to play a constructive role in the achievement of the principles, ideals and purposes of the Movement.

Finally, the inaugural meeting agreed to hold the subsequent encounter of the NAM Parliamentary Network in 2022 in Baku and to commend the Republic of Azerbaijan, the current Chair of the Non-Aligned Movement, for its effective leadership in a challenging period for all member states.

