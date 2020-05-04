Cuban President Participates in Nam Virtual Summit

The Cuban leader called on all NAM members to unite against the ongoing COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic.

Cuba’s President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez participated in the Non-Aligned Movement's virtual summit, which was attended by several members.

Diaz Canel acknowledged Azerbaijan's call for international collaboration against the pandemic outbreak, while also congratulating Uganda for its temporary Non-Aligned Movement presidency. The African country will assume the organization's leadership next year.

The Cuban leader denounced the terrorist attack against the Cuban Embassy on the U.S. territory and requested that the U.S. authorities investigate the incident so that it is not repeated.

Among other interest topics, Diaz Canel recognized the NAM role facing the COVID-19's spread. The Cuban President reiterated the organization's support for the World Health Organization (WHO). "This is corroborated by the statements adopted in support of the WHO, and on COVID-19, which promotes global unity, solidarity and international cooperation; call for the setting aside of political differences and the elimination of unilateral coercive measures that violate international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and limit the capacity of states to deal effectively with the pandemic” mandatary expressed.

The Cuban Chief of State said that COVID-19 affects all nations, despite economic status, wealth, or ideologies. "That’s why the response must also be global and united, overcoming political differences," he urged.

Let's promote international cooperation and solidarity. Our endeavor shall be decisive. Let's do it for the right of our peoples to health, peace and development, fully abiding by the NAM founding principles. Let us do it for life. #SomosCuba pic.twitter.com/pcG0DniJuR — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 4, 2020

"The high number of those infected and the considerable human losses show their devastating impact on an increasingly interconnected world which, however, has not been able to enhance this interconnection in a spirit of solidarity and today pays the price for its inability to correct serious social imbalances," he said.

On his intervention, Diaz Canel also stressed solidarity and rejected neoliberal policies that prioritize economies over human lives. “This pandemic has proved an excluding and disintegrated world fragility. Most advantaged and wealthy ones would not survive without those who sustain richness with their work,” he asserted.

The Cuban dignitary explained the economic impact of the virus. As Diaz Canel referred, alongside virus harm on profits and livelihood, global military spending exceeds $1.9 trillion, with the United States accounting for over 38% (372 billion) of it by 2020.

In the official statement, Diaz Canel also condemned the U.S.' hostile politics against progressive governments in Latin America, especially the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela. He also reaffirmed Cuba’s solidarity with Nicaragua’s leaders and people.

At NAM meeting, we denounced the terrorist attack against Cuba's embassy in the United States.#SomosCuba #SomosContinuidad #NoMásBloqueo https://t.co/U8jtlAwmKN — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) May 4, 2020



"The attempts to re-impose the neocolonial past on Our America, publicly declaring the validity of the Monroe Doctrine, contravene the Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace," he said.

Diaz Canel called on the international community for solidarity and equal cooperation amid the pandemic. Cuba´s president highlighted his nation's effort facing the virus, which is suffering further under a U.S. blockade.

"For Cuba, the challenge has been enormous; months before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, we were already facing a brutal intensification of the U.S. economic, commercial and financial blockade policy, aimed at totally strangling our trade and access to fuel and foreign currency," he recalled.

The mandatary also expressed Cuba’s willingness to share knowledge, resources, and aid to help other nations to face the virus. "Cuba is willing to share its experiences with the countries of the Movement, to which we are bound by historical ties of friendship," the Antillean President stressed.

In regards to the Cuban Health System, Diaz Canel also exalted its capacity to address the virus outbreak by providing effective assistance, prevention, and treatment. He condemned the U.S.' defamatory campaigns against Cuban medical brigades who extend solidarity and aid to other affected nations.

He added that in response to requests received, 25 new brigades of Cuban health professionals have joined the efforts of 23 nations to combat the pandemic in the last month, adding to those already serving in 59 states, many of them members of the NAM.

Diaz Canel called NAM members to unite against the pandemic. "It is our responsibility to join wills and efforts to face this immense challenge. Let us promote international cooperation and solidarity. Everyone's commitment will be decisive. Let us do it for the right to health, peace, and development of our peoples, with strict adherence to the founding principles of the Movement. Let us do it for life", he concluded.