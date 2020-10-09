Cuba Urges Non-Aligned Countries To Fight Arbitrary Sanctions

Since 1961, the Non-Aligned Movement has supported the struggles against colonialism, neocolonialism, and apartheid.

Cuba’s Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodriguez Friday asked the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to fight the U.S. arbitrary sanctions that limit the development of the nations.

“Instead of more resources being allocated to sustainable development, the world witnesses a continuous modernization of nuclear weapons and an increase in military expenditures,” Rodriguez pointed out, adding that irrational production and consumption patterns destroy the ecological balance of the planet.

The Foreign Affairs Minister also called to dissolve the foreign debt that suffocates developing countries and cataloged it as unpayable.

The U.S. disdains multilateral agreements, violates international law, and threatens international peace and security with its aggressive and arrogant behavior.

Among the most important advances during Obama's Administration was the removal of #Cuba from the unilateral list of state sponsors of terrorism.



And NOW #US returns us to that arbitrary list without any base, authority or international support.#UnblockCuba ✊����#DeZurdaTeam pic.twitter.com/kUvQzKkuZc — Haydée Hernández (@HaydeeHdez2020) October 4, 2020

“Its claims of domination and hegemony are renewed and intensified. It stirs up conflicts and unleashes wars based on humanitarian pretexts or supposed fights against terrorism,” Rodriguez pointed out.

Amid this increasingly dangerous scenario, the NAM, which is the main mechanism for political consultation of the countries of the South, should assume a decisive role in defending the people's claims.

Since its foundation in 1961, this movement has supported the struggles against colonialism, neocolonialism, and apartheid.