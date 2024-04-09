No Power Could Stop Ground Attack on Rafah: PM Netanyahu

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel will launch an offensive against Rafah City and "no power in the world" could prevent it.

The Israeli military will "complete the elimination of Hamas battalions, including in Rafah," Netanyahu told newly enlisted soldiers in a military base outside Tel Aviv.

He said that there has been an international effort to prevent the ground attack in the Palestinian city, but "there is no power in the world that could stop us." He did not specify a date for the attack.

The United Nations warned that any military operation in Rafah, Gaza's southernmost city where about 1.4 million people have been seeking refuge from bombardments in other areas, will result in an unacceptably high toll on civilian population.

UNICEF’s James Elder says Rafah is a city of children, a city of boys & girls, & if you understand the pain of a parent, please, just make it stop pic.twitter.com/oaM7i6GQKy — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) April 8, 2024

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq stated that its fighters conducted the strikes "with appropriate weapons" during the past 72 hours on "a vital target in the Ashkelon settlement, the Ashkelon port, and a vital site within the occupied territories."

The statement did not provide any detail regarding casualties, and stressed that the attacks were carried out "in solidarity with the people of Gaza" and underscored its commitment to continue targeting "enemy's strongholds."

Since the outbreak of the Israeli offensive against Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli and U.S. bases in the Middle East.