Gaza: Six Months and the Pain Continues

During these 185 days, the people of the coastal city have seen the barbarity and cruelty of the Tel Aviv regime against civilians, children, women and the elderly, without mercy.

This Monday, the Israeli aggression against Palestine was already its sixth month. These six months have been marked by the constant genocide of the Palestinian population, especially in Gaza.

Earlier today, Palestinian media reported attacks by Israeli aircraft, which bombed several homes in the areas of Shujaya, Nuseirat and Maghazi, leaving 8 Palestinians and many others injured.

Along with other attacks, the number of Palestinian victims in the last 24 hours has been 32 dead, totaling 33,207 killed in these seven months of continuous genocide.

The war in #Gaza: 6 months of destruction



With 62% of all homes damaged or destroyed, attacks on infrastructure are unprecedented. Families have lost absolutely everything.



With 62% of all homes damaged or destroyed, attacks on infrastructure are unprecedented. Families have lost absolutely everything.

Many lost the most precious: their loved ones. Everything is in short supply, except for grieving hearts.

In addition to the daily massacres, it is worth remembering the attacks on refugee camps, hospitals and medical centers such as Al-Shifa, the largest hospital in Gaza, which was besieged for almost two weeks, until it was destroyed.

It should be noted that, during these six months, despite the efforts of many NGOs, which have provided aid and medical supplies to the population, the great powers have turned a blind eye to the issue by vetoing resolutions to reach a ceasefire, like voting at the UN.