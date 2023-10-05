No One Has the Right To Rule the World for Others, Putin Says

Lasting world peace will not be established until the opinion of all countries is respected and until everyone feels safe, Putin declared.

On Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin told the plenary session of the Valdai Debating Club in Sochi that imposing rules on other countries should be forbidden.

In his speech, Putin stressed the need to build an open, interconnected and diversified world in which it is forbidden to impose rules on other countries.

"It should be forbidden to impose on other countries or peoples the way they should live or feel. Only true cultural and civilizational diversity will ensure people's well-being and balance of interests," Putin said.

In this regard, the Russian president noted that no one has the right to rule the world for others. "No one will decide for everyone, and not everyone will decide about everything, but those directly affected by a particular problem will agree on what to do and how to do it," Putin said.

Opening the 20th session of the Valdai Discussion Club in Sochi on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said its participants had to build a new world, as the present Western-dominated order crumbles.

Moscow rejected the arrogant West’s demands for it to submit. pic.twitter.com/73NQ6rlUJj — MaranMatters (@MaranMatters) October 5, 2023

The Russian president also stressed that a lasting world peace will not be established until the opinion of all countries is respected and until everyone feels safe.

The president criticized the West for its actions and stressed that colonial rule has long since ended. The U.S. has created a hegemony and implants its rules at its convenience, he said.

"The United States and its satellites, took the course of hegemony, military, political, economic, cultural, even moral," he added. He reminded that this policy needs an enemy, and they favor confrontation and conflict.

The prosperity of the collective West is largely based upon the “pillage” of its colonies all around the globe, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed.

The president made the remarks at the plenary session of the 20th meeting of the Valdai International Discussion Club in Sochi pic.twitter.com/Sow0zhjvPb — MaranMatters (@MaranMatters) October 5, 2023

In this regard, Putin said that in the current conditions, anyone who tries to act independently or go against the idea promoted by the West is an enemy.

Speaking on defense policy, Putin said that Russia will soon begin serial production of the Sarmat strategic missile system and indicated that the latest test of the Burevestnik, a nuclear-powered, global-range cruise missile, was successfully carried out.

There is no need to change the part of the national nuclear doctrine related to nuclear weapons, the president said, noting that "no lucid person would ever consider using nuclear weapons against Russia."