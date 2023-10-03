Russia Not Preparing Burevestnik Nuclear Missile Tests: Peskov

The Russian president announced the creation of the new intercontinental cruise missiles, Burevestnik, in 2018.

On Tuesday, the Russian Presidency spokesperson Dmitry Peskov refuted information disseminated by The New York Times regarding Russia's preparations for the trials of the new Russian intercontinental nuclear propulsion cruise missile, Burevestnik.

"No, I cannot confirm this. I don't know where the journalists from The New York Times got this," Peskov said, suggesting that the American newspaper's journalists should more thoroughly review the satellite images they used to support their claims.

According to the American newspaper, satellite images show a launch vehicle positioned in the Russian Arctic's New Siberian Islands, equipment that, due to its dimensions, could transport such a missile.

The New York Times observed activity in this area on February 20 and 28, with truck movement near the launch vehicle.

This followed Russian authorities' warnings issued on August 31, calling for temporary avoidance of the "dangerous zone" near the presumed launch area in the Barents Sea.

The newspaper noted that Russian authorities issued a similar alert before the Burevestnik missile test in 2019.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the creation of the new Russian intercontinental cruise missiles, Burevestnik, in March 2018, distinguishing them by their nuclear propulsion.

According to the American analysis center Nuclear Threat Initiative, Russia conducted at least 13 tests of this missile between 2017 and 2019, all of which were unsuccessful.