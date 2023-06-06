No Immediate Risk to Zaporizhzhia Plant After Dam Damage: IAEA

Earlier in the day, energy operator Energoatom said that the destruction of the dam may have negative consequences for the nuclear plant.

On Tuesday, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) excluded immediate risk to the safety of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant after the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant dam in southern Ukraine was damaged.

IAEA Director Rafael Grossi said that the severe damage to the Kakhovka dam is "currently leading to about 5 cm per hour reduction in the height of the reservoir."

The Kakhovka reservoir supplies water for the essential cooling system of the Zaporizhzhia plant, and the absence of the cooling water for "an extended period of time would cause fuel melt and inoperability of the emergency diesel generators," Grossi noted

"Our current assessment is, however, that there is no immediate risk to the safety of the plant," he concluded.

The enormous Kakhovka dam, which spans frontlines across the Dnipro river in southern Ukraine, has been blown up.



The flooding could submerge areas downstream, putting parts of Kherson (controlled by Ukraine) and the nearby Zaporizhzhiya power plant (held by Russia) at risk. pic.twitter.com/wqDxzij0ns — max seddon (@maxseddon) June 6, 2023

The IAEA staff stationed at the plant have been informed about the consequence of the damage and they reported that the plant is making all efforts to pump as much water into its cooling channels and related systems as possible.

The IAEA chief called on all sides to protect a nearby large cooling pond, which can provide an alternative source of cooling water for "some months" in emergencies.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom said that the destruction of the dam may have negative consequences for the Zaporizhzhia plant.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, one of Europe's largest nuclear power plants, has been controlled by Russian forces since early March 2022.