    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Russia

Gazprom Sets New All-time Record For Daily Gas Supplies To China

  • Volume of gas supplied will increase to 38,000 billion cubic meters per year by 2025. May. 31, 2023.

    Volume of gas supplied will increase to 38,000 billion cubic meters per year by 2025. May. 31, 2023. | Photo: Twitter/@lorena3afrodita

Published 31 May 2023 (2 hours 1 minutes ago)
Opinion

By the end of 2022, Russia exported 15.5 billion cubic meters of gas to China through the Siberian Power pipeline.

Gazprom said Wednesday that on May 30 Russian gas supplies to China through the Siberian Power pipeline reached a new all-time high.

RELATED:
Russia, China Welcome Venezuela's Interest in Joining the BRICS

"On May 30, the Chinese side's offer for Russian gas supplies through the Siberian Power pipeline once again exceeded daily contractual obligations. Gazprom delivered all the volumes ordered, setting a new all-time record for daily gas supplies to China," the company said in a statement.

The Russian company makes the gas deliveries under a long-term agreement with China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC).

Russian gas supplies to China through Siberian Power are expected to reach 22 billion cubic meters by 2023.

By the end of 2022, Russia exported 15.5 billion cubic meters of gas to China through the Siberian Power pipeline, which is the largest gas transportation system in eastern Russia. The pipeline has an export capacity of 38 billion cubic meters of gas per year, expected to be reached by 2025.

Supplies began in 2019 from the Chayanda field in Yakutia under a 30-year contract signed in 2014 between Gazprom and China's CNPC. 

The Kovykta field in the Irkutsk region was connected to the pipeline in December last year.

Tags

Russia Gazprom China Gas Supply

TASS
Interfax
by teleSUR/ gsd
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.