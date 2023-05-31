Germany To Close Russian Consulates In The Country

The German embassy in Moscow and the consulate in St. Petersburg will continue to operate.

The German Foreign Ministry on Wednesday announced the decision to close four of the five Russian consulates in Germany by the end of the year.

The decision comes in response to the Russian government's move to limit the number of German diplomatic staff stationed in the country to 350, going into effect next June.

"In order to follow Russia's instructions regarding the cutback of our staff, the German government took the decision to close its general consular offices in Kaliningrad, Yekaterinburg and Novosibirsk," German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger told reporters.

The German embassy in Moscow and the consulate in St. Petersburg will continue to operate under normal conditions.

- Germany's decision to close four Russian consulates is 'unfriendly step'

The Foreign Ministry spokesman said Russia is taking "a step toward escalation," and is forcing Berlin "to make very significant cuts in all areas of its presence in Russia." He said the German government's decision "has a reciprocal impact on the Russian presence in Germany."

For her part, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova previously said Moscow's actions are a response to Berlin's anti-Russian measures.

Zakharova said Berlin had taken the first steps to reduce the Russian diplomatic presence, and noted that the German Foreign Ministry had previously denied that it was expelling Russian diplomats. In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Moscow would respond accordingly to any new anti-Russian measures.