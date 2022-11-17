'No Contract, No Coffee!', Starbucks Workers Go on Strike

People are calling their strike the "Red Cup Rebellion" and handing out red Starbucks Workers United cups to customers.

JLKOn Thursday, the workers of the Starbucks coffee chain organized their first day of protest in over a hundred establishments throughout the United States.

"We're here today because Starbucks refuses to bargain with our union. We're here because of staffing shortages and other unfair circumstances that have been occurring in our store," said Brandi Alduk, who has worked for four years at a coffee shop in Queens.

"The protesters are calling their strike the 'Red Cup Rebellion' and handing out red Starbucks Workers United cups to customers," Axios reported.

"This is the biggest coordinated national action taken by union Starbucks stores in the campaign's history," it added.



The coffee market makes up 1.599 %of the United State’s GDP, and is the second most traded commodity in the world after oil. #Coffee #CoffeeTime #RedCupDay #redcuprebellion #Teamsters pic.twitter.com/IVv2qedvmn — Convenience Store News. (@CStoreNews_) November 17, 2022

The Starbucks union began to form in Dec. 2021 despite outright opposition from company management. Currently, it represents about 7,000 people who work in 250 locations.

The Starbucks chain, however, has about 17,000 stores in the U.S. The company maintains a relationship with 70,000 people who work in about 9,000 stores controlled directly by it. To join the union, the workers of each cafeteria must call a vote and win it with a simple majority.

According to the union, the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which is an independent federal agency that protects the rights of private sector employees to join together, issued 39 official complaints against Starbucks over 900 alleged labor law violations.

