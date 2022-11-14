Cost of Living: Spanish Truckers on Strike Again

A new truckers' strike has started today in Spain, with hundreds of demonstrators wearing high-visibility vests marching through the center of Madrid.

The strike by the unofficial Platform for the Defense of the Transport Sector, which brings together self-employed drivers and small transport companies, demands changes in road freight transport regulations while protesting the cost of living.

Demonstrators marched through the center of Madrid from the Atocha train station to the Parliament. They are seeking changes in the regulation of road freight transport to protect margins and keep truckers' costs down.

The Platform in Defense of Transport does not have the support of the two largest unions in the country: the General Union of Workers (UGT) and Comisiones Obreras (CC.OO).

Another indefinite strike was called today by the Platform. In March and April, a truckers' strike lasted 20 days, paralyzing the country's supply chain.

��Manifestación de transportistas convocada por la Plataforma Nacional en Defensa del Sector del Transporte.

Madrid, 14/11/2022 #transportistas pic.twitter.com/lbJxnuCISk — davidxlacalle (@e1retrovisor) November 14, 2022

According to the protesters, there is a "lack of commitment" from the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda regarding the agreement that ended the 20-day strike in March.

Truckers consider the 1 billion euro package that includes diesel price rebates and a 1 200 euro cash bonus to be insufficient, as the increase in fuel prices has outweighed the rebates.