Colombia: Three Citizens Shot Dead In The Casanare Department

Heavily armed men entered a house in the Mani municipality and immediately opened fire against its inhabitants.

On Tuesday, the Colombian Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) reported a massacre in the Casanare department, where paramilitary groups shot dead three citizens.

Heavily armed men entered a house in the Mani municipality and immediately opened fire against the people. The victims were identified as Vicente Soto, his 17-year-old son Gustavo Soto, and the municipality’s former registrar, Alfonso Sandoval.

Although the Ombudsman’s Office did not warn of the presence of armed groups in the Mani municipality, it alerted that there will be an expansion of criminal actions from Aguazul, La Salina, Sacama, Tamara, and Yopal towns to this municipality.

The population of these territories has not properly denounced the situation for fear of reprisals by armed groups. However, they say the authorities know what is happening and still have not done much to prevent it.

Youth not in Employment, Education or Training (%)



Colombia����: 29.8

Turkey����: 28.8

Italy����: 23.5

Mexico����: 22.1

C. Rica����: 18.8

Greece����: 18.7

Spain����: 18.5

Chile����: 18.4

France����: 15

Canada����: 13.6

USA����: 13.4

UK����: 12.4

Sweden����: 7.6

Netherlands����: 7.2

Switzerland����: 7@OECD pic.twitter.com/PhuGYiqtOH — Informal Economy (@EconomyInformal) January 6, 2022

On Dec. 26, 2021, another massacre occurred on the Sabanalarga sidewalk in the Casanare department, where a group of armed men shot dead three members of a family. On Jan. 4, INDEPAZ also registered the murder of three Venezuelan citizens residing in Colombia in the Valle del Cauca department. Following these murders, the Ombudsman’s Office convened an extraordinary security council, which decided to intensify the intelligence operations in such territories and offer an over-US$17,300 reward to anyone who provided information to apprehend the culprits. "The civilian population cannot continue to be the victim of indiscriminate violence by armed groups. We will do everything we can to contain this situation and prevent it from happening ever again in the future," Attorney General Francisco Barbosa stated.