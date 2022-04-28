Nigeria Outlaws Payment of Ransom to Kidnappers

The amendment to the Terrorism Act set regulations intended to prevent illegal groups from laundering money through the banking system and other financial networks.

On Wednesday, Nigerian Senate passed a bill seeking to outlaw the payment of ransom to kidnappers while amending an existing law against terrorism in this African country.

The newly passed Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2013 Amendment Bill 2022 is expected to be assented to by Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari as soon as possible, Senate President Ahmad Lawan said after it scaled the senate's third reading at a plenary session. This bill will complement the Nigerian government's efforts in the fight against insecurity when signed into law by President Buhari.

For many months now, Nigeria has been beset by a series of insecurity cases, including kidnapping, terrorism, banditry, and piracy. The Senate leader said the newly passed bill will go a long way to discourage the rising spate of kidnapping and abduction for ransom in Nigeria, which is fast spreading across the country.

"This is one piece of legislation that can turn around not only the security situation in Nigeria but even the economic fortunes of our country," Lawan said.

JUST IN: Here are recoveries of weapons & ammunition by the operatives of Nigeria Police IRT from arrested terrorists who perpetrate kidnappings & other crimes along Abuja-Kaduna Expressway & within Kaduna & Plateau States. Additionally, some arm dealers were equally arrested. pic.twitter.com/n00sCNdxu0 — UNCLE DEJI™️ (@DejiAdesogan) April 28, 2022

The amendment to the Terrorism Act would set standards and regulatory systems intended to prevent terrorist groups from laundering money through the banking system and other financial networks, said Opeyemi Bamidele, the chairman of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters.

Bamidele noted during the plenary meeting that the amendment to the Act was done in line with global best practices pertaining to issues of terrorism and terrorism financing.

"Having policies in place to combat the financing of terrorism will surely reduce or eliminate privacy and anonymity in financial and other sundry transactions as it relates to the subject in our society," he added.