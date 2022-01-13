Nigeria Ends 7-Month Suspension of Twitter

In June 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari accused the company of double standards and supporting secessionists in Nigeria.

On Wednesday, the Nigerian government ended its suspension of Twitter, seven months after it halted the operation of the California-based microblogging platform in Africa's most populous country.

The lifting of the ban in Nigeria would take effect from 12 a.m. local time on Thursday after the U.S. company had agreed to meet all the conditions set by the Nigerian government, said Kashifu Abdullahi, the director of the National Information Technology Development Agency.

"The Federal Government of Nigeria directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria," said Abdullahi, who also participated in the government's negotiations with Twitter.

The Nigerian government suspended the operations of Twitter on June 5, 2021, two days after it accused the social networking company of double standards and supporting secessionists in the west African country.

Never forget. This is the tweet that got Twitter banned in Nigeria. A war criminal got in his feelings because a private platform deleted his genocidal tweet and decided to ban the app for millions of citizens. A shameless piece of graceless filth. pic.twitter.com/z0ycTMcA8M — ULOMA (@ulxma) January 12, 2022

Information Minister Lai Mohammed said at the time that the suspension was indefinite, citing "the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria's corporate existence."

Nigerian and Twitter representatives have been in negotiations since then over a number of key issues including national security and cohesion, Twitter's registration, the company's physical presence and representation in Nigeria, as well as a dispute resolution.

On Oct. 1, Buhari said he had directed the ban of Twitter's operations in the country be lifted, but only if certain conditions outlined by the government were met. His administration made the decision after Twitter reached out to the government to resolve the impasse.