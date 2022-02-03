Oil Tanker, Trinity Spirit Explodes off Nigerian Coast

Ten crewmen were aboard the Trinity Spirit, which could carry two million barrels of oil.

An explosion caused the sinking of the oil production ship Trinity Spirit in Delta State, Nigeria, in the early hours of Wednesday.

The explosion took place at the Ukpokiti oil field near the Escravos terminal off Nigeria's coast. The vessel was owned by the Shebah Exploration & Production Company Ltd (SEPCOL), which has confirmed the fateful incident.

Ikemefuna Okafor, chief executive of the company, reported that seven of the ten crew members aboard the ship are reported as missing, with three feared casualties.

Okafor expressed that investigations are in progress in order to determine what caused the explosion and that local communities and a nearby Chevron facility are helping to keep the situation under control.

Some shocking photos from Nigeria, where a FPSO has suffered a spectacular fire. We have confirmed an explosion and a fire, and the company says no casualties. Beyond, **local media is reporting** that the 'Trinity Spirit' sank. The explosion was near the Escravos terminal #OOTT pic.twitter.com/CvrZE7RG0K — Javier Blas (@JavierBlas) February 3, 2022

Despite hasn't been yet determined the exact amount of oil spilled, experts are worried about the severe damage to local mangroves and marine life.

This is the second environmental catastrophe Nigeria faces after 20,000 barrels of oil were released per day for one month into the waterways of Nembe in Bayelsa State by a disused capped oil wellhead.