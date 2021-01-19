Nigeria To Tackle COVID-19 by Local Vaccine Production

The authorities are also focused on strengthening surveillance activities for the early detection of COVID-19 cases and active contact tracing.

Health Minister Osagie Ehanire on Monday revealed that the Nigerian government has released a US$25.3 million fund to support domestic vaccine production to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While we are working to develop our own vaccines, Nigeria is exploring options for licensed production, in collaboration with recognized institutions. We are also exploring the option of local production of the vaccines," Ehanire said.

Although he did not reveal details regarding the development of an indigenous vaccine or licensed production, the Health minister urged Nigerians to ignore claims by some people that they had COVID-19 vaccines for sale in the country.

"I advise against fake vaccines, as there is no one approved for use in the country. The National Primary Health Care Development Agency is the only authorized vaccine administrator in Nigeria," he said.

Ehanire said that the number of new COVID-19 cases had continued to rise in the country, with 10,300 confirmed cases having been reported from just 50,750 samples tested in one week, translating into a 20 percent positive rate.

The government's main effort is to ensure social mobilization for testing, strengthening surveillance activities for early detection, active contact tracing, isolation, and treatment.

Meanwhile, "Nigeria's exhausted medics keep waiting for COVID-19 vaccines," Reuters reported, recalling that Ehanire said last month the first vaccines would arrive through the COVAX initiative in January.