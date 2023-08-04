Niger Junta Suspends Military Agreements With France

Ousted President Mohamed Bazoum has appealed to the international community for help, while the CNSP has refused to return power and has threatened to respond to force with force.

Following the July 26 coup d'état, Niger's military junta announced the suspension of military cooperation agreements previously signed with France in the field of defense.

The National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP), a governing body set up by the military after the coup, said in a statement that it is revoking five cooperation agreements signed by the two countries between 1997 and 2020 in the field of security and defense.

This comes "in the face of France's dismissive attitude towards Niger's internal situation," the junta said. The military signed as well a decree to terminate the mandates of Niger's ambassadors to four countries - France, the United States, Nigeria and Togo.

The CNSP has also decided to halt the operations of France 24 and Radio France Internationale, the two French state-owned international media outlets, in the African country.

Niger's military forces declared last week that the country's soldiers had overthrown President Mohamed Bazoum, who was being held hostage. Abdourahamane Tchiani, former head of Niger's presidential guard, was appointed president of the CNSP. The constitution was thus suspended and Bazoum's government was dissolved.

The Economic Community of West African States (Ecowas) has set a three-day deadline as an ultimatum for the restoration of constitutional order; otherwise, it would resort to force. This measure has been supported by the U.S. and several African countries, including Senegal.

In the midst of such scenario, the ousted president, requested through a publication in the Washington Post the intervention of the White House and the international community to reestablish democracy.

Bazoum said that the coup, launched against his government by a faction of the army, has no justification, and that if it succeeds, "it will have devastating consequences for our country, our region and the entire world."