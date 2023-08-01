Burkina Faso & Mali Warn Against Military Intervention in Niger

The military governments of Burkina Faso and Mali said Monday in a joint communiqué that in the event of a military intervention against Niger, it would also represent a declaration of war against them.

“The transitional governments of Burkina Faso and Mali express their fraternal solidarity… to the people of Niger, who have decided with full responsibility to take their destiny in hand and assume the fullness of their sovereignty before history,” the two countries said.

In the event of an intervention against Niger, they declared that self-defense measures would be taken in support of the Armed Forces and the Nigerien people, in addition to warning that it would lead to the withdrawal of Burkina Faso and Mali from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

The two nations also reiterated that their position is "against the disastrous consequences of a military intervention in Niger, which could destabilize the entire region, as happened with NATO's unilateral intervention in Libya, which led to the spread of terrorism in the Sahel and West Africa."

Meanwhile, both countries, which were the protagonists of a coup d'état, remarked that regional organizations and allies persist "in imposing sanctions that aggravate the suffering of the peoples and endanger the Pan-Africanist spirit".

These countries were referring, according to information platforms, to the financial sanctions against Niger and the military junta imposed by the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA), as well as to the declaration of ECOWAS.

Following the coup d'état carried out in Niger on July 26, the Nigerien ministers of Petroleum, Mines and Transport, Sani Issoufou Mahamadou, Ousseini Hadizatou Yacoub and Alma Oumaru, were arrested between Sunday and Monday, respectively.

Similarly, the president of the Nigerian Party for Democracy and Socialism (PNSD), Foumakoye Gado, was placed under arrest.