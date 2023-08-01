Ecowas Delegation to Travel to Niamey Following Coup in Niger

The body gave the military a seven-day deadline to restore President Mohamed Bazoum in the presidency.

A delegation from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) will travel on Wednesday to Niamey as part of a mediation process following the recent coup in Niger.

Former Nigerien President Abdulsalami Abubakar will lead the delegation. The Sultan of Sokoto (Nigeria), Muhammadu Saadu Abubakar, will also be present.

The meeting is being announced following an emergency summit in the Nigerian capital Abuja on Sunday. The ECOWAS Heads of State and Government discussed the political situation in Niger, where a coup d'état led by the head of the Presidential Guard, General Abdourahmane Tchiani, took place on Wednesday.

ECOWAS has imposed sanctions, including the closure of air and land borders between Niger and countries of the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) and a ban on the overflight of airspace by any aircraft to or from Niger.

CRISIS EN ÁFRICA ��| La CEDEAO amenazó con sancionar a los golpistas de Níger incluso con intervención militar. Los militares de Burkina Faso y Mali dijeron que considerarían cualquier acción como una declaración de guerra en su contra. En Níger hay manifestaciones pro Rusia. pic.twitter.com/lv6PFTW08H — Newspresso (@Newspresso_col) August 2, 2023

The tweet reads, "ECOWAS threatened to sanction Niger's coup plotters even with military intervention. The militaries of Burkina Faso and Mali said they would consider any action as a declaration of war against them. In Niger there are pro-Russian demonstrations."

The body gave the military a seven-day deadline to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum and warned of the possible use of force.

In this regard, the governments of Burkina Faso and Mali warned that any intervention against Niger would be considered a declaration of war.

Bazoum has been held since Wednesday, the day a group of members of the Presidential Guard led by General Tchiani blocked access to the presidential palace in Niamey and called on members of the Armed Forces and the National Guard to join the uprising.

The UN expressed its support to the measures agreed by ECOWAS but hoped that a military intervention, as threatened by the organization, would not take place. "We remain committed to supporting ECOWAS' efforts to restore constitutional order and consolidate democratic gains," said Leonardo Santos Simão, the U.N. envoy for the Sahel and West Africa.