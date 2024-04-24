Niger Begins Official Talks to Withdraw U.S. Troops From the Country

Negotiations will take place at the two US bases in the sub-Saharian nation, between speakers of the both parties.

On Wednesday, the governments of Niger and the United States begin final negotiations for an immediate withdrawal of American troops in the African country.

Negotiations will take place at the two US bases in the sub-Saharian nation, between speakers of the both parties.

Since last month both sides have taken preliminary decisions, however, negotiations have already been made official.

American troops were to control the situation of terrorism in the African nation however, their actions have been questioned during the first months of this year 2024.

Roughly 1,000 American military personnel will be leaving Niger, which was home to two important U.S. drone bases used in counter-terrorism operations. https://t.co/MXHzFaWctI — Task & Purpose (@TaskandPurpose) April 22, 2024

In the words of Major General Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, "We can confirm that discussions have begun between the United States and Niger for the orderly withdrawal of U.S. forces from the country. In the near future, the Department of Defense will provide a small delegation from the Pentagon and U.S. Africa Command to participate in those discussions.".

The withdrawal of troops from Washington has been partly forced by massive protests in the capital of Niger, Niamey, where large numbers of citizens, asked the African government to immediately withdraw troops from the northern country.