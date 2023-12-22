France Closes Embassy in Niger

The ruling army had previously expelled the French ambassador to Niger and denounced several military agreements signed with Paris.

France announced on Friday the decision to close its embassy in Niger, definitively confirming a split between the two countries.

French Ambassador to Niger Sylvain Itte said in a letter sent to embassy staff that the French embassy "is no longer able to function normally or carry out its missions," since the coup last July.

The letter referred to the restrictions imposed on the diplomatic representation by the Nigerian authorities and communicated the decision to "close our embassy in the near future and, in this context, to proceed with the dismissal and compensation of our local staff."

Itte said that despite repeated requests, the competent Nigerien authorities have not responded favorably to the maintenance of the activities of the French Embassy in Niger under normal conditions.

According to diplomatic sources, after the attack on the French embassy last July 30, "and after the establishment of a blockade around our premises by the Nigerien forces, we had, at the end of September, evacuated most of our diplomatic staff."

The move comes after Niamey announced on December 12 the departure of all French soldiers deployed in Niger, some 1,500 deployed to fight jihadists, by this Friday, December 22.

It is the culmination of tense relations between France and Niger since the generals seized power in Niamey during the July 26 coup d'état.

The ruling army had previously expelled the French ambassador to Niger and denounced several military agreements signed with Paris.