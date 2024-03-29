Niger Breaks Military Pact With U.S.

This became known during the meeting between the Nigerien Interior Minister, General Mohamed Toumba, and the American ambassador in Niamey, Kathleen FitzGibbon.

The National Council for the Safeguarding of the Homeland (CNSP) of Niger reported that the United States recognized the end of military agreements with this African country and announced a future plan to discuss the withdrawal of American forces.

Last Saturday, Niger junta spokesman Amadou Abdramane announced the end of the military cooperation agreement with the White House "taking into account the aspirations and interests of the people", while criticizing that Washington denies Niamey "the right to choose the partners" who will accompany him in the transition process.

He also denounced "strongly" the "condescending attitude" of the US delegation to Niamey, "accompanied by the threat of reprisals" and stressed that "this attitude can undermine the quality of relations and undermine confidence between the two governments".

The text reads, Withdrawal of American troops, the Pentagon procrastinates and blurs the lines The Pentagon has cast doubt on Niger's announcements regarding the withdrawal of American troops from the country. Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said Friday that no decision has yet been made regarding the departure of U.S. forces from Niger.

On the other hand, he reproached the United States "for the false accusations" about the alleged signing of "a secret agreement with the Islamic Republic of Iran".

Meanwhile, he described the US military presence in Niger as "illegal," arguing that "violates all constitutional and democratic norms that would require the sovereign people, in particular through their elected representatives, to be consulted on the installation of a foreign army on national territory".