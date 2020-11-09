Nicaragua Honors Commander Carlos Fonseca on 44 Years of His Death

Public servants, representatives of the National Army, and members of the Sandinista Youth deposited flowers at the Mausoleum in his honor in Managua.

Nicaragua's President Daniel Ortega and Vicepresident Rosario Murillo Sunday presided over the ceremony commemorating the 44th anniversary of the passage of Commander Carlos Fonseca Amador, at the mausoleum in the Revolution Square in the capital Managua.

"Carlos had the genius and the ability of a scholar. Hence the importance of permanently uniting theory with revolutionary practice," President Ortega noted.

Public servants, representatives of the National Army, cadets from the Superior Center of Military Studies "General de División Jose Dolores Estrada Vado", members of the Sandinista Youth and the Sandinista Central of Workers deposited flower offerings to mark the occasion.

At the same time, activities were undertaken in the Embassies of Nicaragua in Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and Germany where the Cuban Ambassador and members of solidarity groups with Nicaragua based in Berlin participated.

At the end of the ceremony, Vice President Murillo announced the creation of a monument dedicated "to the nobility, courage, love, and honor of Nicaraguans.

#Nicaragua today celebrates 84th birth anniversary of Comandante Carlos Fonseca Amador, Founder of #Sandinista Front for National Liberation, a martyr for the freedom of his nation, he lives on every day in the ongoing Revolution which The People defend, United & Unbreakable. pic.twitter.com/jHlyM1HeAK — Nicaragua-UK Solidarity (@UK_Nicaragua) June 23, 2020

Carlos Fonseca Amador was born on 23 June 1936, in the neighborhood of El Laborio, Matatalpa. In 1950, he created the First Student Committee of the National Institute of the North of Matagalpa.

In 1954, he integrated a cell of Marxist students and founded the magazine "Segovia". He studied law at the National Autonomous University of Nicaragua while joining the Nicaraguan Socialist Party (PSN) in 1955.

In 1956, he was arrested by the Somoza regime(1937-1979) because he was considered a suspect in the execution of dictator Anastasio Somoza by the poet Rigoberto Lopez .

From 1957 to 1958, he organized a nationwide student mobilization, demanding the release of FSNL founding member Tomas Borge, who had been detained since September 1956.

In 1963, he dedicated himself to political organizational work, training schools, armed operations carried out by the Sandinista movement, founding the Urban Resistance.

On June 30, 1964, Carlos Fonseca was captured in Managua and were sentenced to 6 months in prison where he wrote "From prison, I accuse the Dictatorship".

On 8 November 1976, he fell in combat in Boca de Piedra in the department of Zelaya. His remains were transferred to Managua on 7 November 1979 and rest in the Mausoleum erected in his honor in Central Park. He was declared a National Hero by the Government Board of National Reconstruction in 1980.