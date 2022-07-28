Nicaragua Revokes Assent for New US Ambassador Entering Country

The government of Nicaragua withdrew Thursday its approval for the entry of the new U.S. ambassador to Nicaragua, Hugo Rodriguez, whom it accused of issuing "interfering and disrespectful" statements against the country.

"The Government of Nicaragua, in use of its faculties and in exercise of its national sovereignty, immediately withdraws the plácet granted to candidate Hugo Rodríguez," announced Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada in a press release.

The Nicaraguan Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated that every diplomat has the duty to contribute to respect and understanding among peoples.

In his meeting with the media, Moncada said that the communication was sent to the U.S. State Department through its ambassador to the White House, Francisco Campbell.

It was also delivered to the U.S. Ambassador in Managua, Kevin Sullivan.

