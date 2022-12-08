Venezuelans Commemorate Day of Love for Hugo Chavez

On Dec. 8, 2012, the Bolivarian revolution leader announced his possible death and asked the people to support Nicolas Maduro in the construction of a new Venezuela.

On Thursday, supporters of the Bolivarian Revolution commemorate the "Day of Love and Loyalty to Comandante Hugo Chavez," whom they remembered on the tenth anniversary of his last address to the Venezuelan people.

The United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) called for marches throughout the country and in Caracas, where a large mobilization of forces left Venezuela Square at 10:00 local time. The participants passed through the government headquarters in Miraflores and arrived at the Mountain Barracks, where the mortal remains of Chavez rest.

There the citizens evoked the work of the historic leader of the Bolivarian revolution and ratified his support for President Nicolas Maduro.

“December 8 is an indelible date in our lives. We commemorate it with the people standing victorious and loyal to the path traced by our Commander Hugo Chavez, namely the Bolivarian principles to build the socialist homeland: unity, fight, and victory!,” Maduro tweeted.

Han sido #10Años de amor infinito, lucha y lealtad. Los revolucionarios siguen llevando consigo los principios de la Revolución Bolivariana, en función de consolidar el sueño de Hugo Chávez, de una patria libre, soberana e independiente. #PlenoComoLaLunaLlena pic.twitter.com/KrrLWwDiqz — PSUV (@PartidoPSUV) December 8, 2022

The tweet reads, "It has been 10 years of infinite love, struggle, and loyalty. The revolutionaries continue to carry with them the Bolivarian Revolution principles in order to consolidate Hugo Chavez's dream: a free, sovereign, and independent homeland."

"In his last proclamation, Commander Chavez summed up the meaning of the revolutionary struggle: to love the Homeland is to defend it in any circumstance," he added

"Loyalty to that thought and love for our eternal leader remain intact and throbbing in the hearts of the People."

During a televised broadcast on Dec. 8, 2012, Hugo Chavez announced his possible death due to cancer he suffered from. Faced with this possibility, he asked the people to support the then Vice President Nicolas Maduro in the construction of a new Venezuela.