ALBA-TCP Secretary Llorenti Holds Meeting With Antonio Guterres

On Monday, Sacha Llorenti, the secretary of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America - Peoples' Trade Treaty (ALBA-TCP), held a meeting with the United Nations Secretary Antonio Guterres.

During the meeting, they addressed issues of international concern, among which was the U.S. arbitrary sanctions against Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

"We agree on the fact that the principles and purposes of the UN Charter must be respected. We stress that these types of measures violate our principles, are against international law and are an obstacle to peace and development", Llorenti emphasized.

The ALBA-TCP secretary and Guterres also analyzed the participation of Venezuela and Cuba in the political dialogue to achieve peace in Colombia, as well as the will of the administration of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to hold talks with the political opposition.

The Executive Secretariat of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-Trade Treaty of the Peoples (ALBA-TCP) on Tuesday reaffirmed its support for the sovereignty, independence and self-determination of the Palestinian people. https://t.co/DTocX1xJ5O — BaracoaRadio Station (@BaracoaRadio) November 30, 2022

Llorenti affirmed that the UN Secretary showed interest in knowing details of the situation of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who remains imprisoned in the United States as a result of arbitrary actions that violate principles of international law and diplomatic practices.

"The U.S. tries to impose a unilateral vision and practice of international relations," the ALBA-TCP commented, noting that Washington has been weakening the multilateral system for some time.

Finally, Llorenti and Guterres also spoke about the recent ALBA-TCP summits, which highlighted the need to coordinate actions with United Nations agencies to guarantee the production of food and medicines in Latin America.