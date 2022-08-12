Nicaragua Begins Celebration of 'National Holidays 2022'

"San Jacinto Battle reflects our spirit full of victories, work, peace, and defense of the sacred, which is our national honor," Nicaraguan Vice President Murillo said.

On Thusday, the government of President Daniel Ortega launched the "2022 National Holidays," a campaign of celebrations that will culminate on September 15.

Starting this week, all public schools will be the scene for parades, band presentations, artistic shows, ecological exhibitions, gymnastics shows, sports competitions, and award ceremonies for students with high academic performance. The launch of the 2022 national season took place at the San Jacinto Hacienda, in the northeast of Managua City.

"San Jacinto Battle is a symbol of our identity and struggle for national sovereignty... it reflects our spirit full of victories, work, peace, and defense of the sacred, which is our national honor and decorum," Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo said, as reported by 19 Digital.

"In San Jacinto we said we are a blessed, free, fraternal, and supportive homeland," she stressed, referring to the battle that occurred in the Tipitapa municipality on Sep. 14, 1856.

In 1856 US mercenaries invaded Nicaragua, overthrew their government & installed southern expansionist William Walker as “president.” They did so to establish it as a slave colony; this clear determination to create a Slave Empire led to the Civil War. #ConfederateMemorialDay pic.twitter.com/cEJNTKSdby — The Empire Files (@EmpireFiles) May 10, 2022

At that time, Colonel Jose Dolores Estrada and 160 Nicaraguan soldiers defeated in combat filibusters led by Lieutenant Colonel Byron Cole, who was trying to perpetuate the expedition of William Walker, a Tennessee-born slave owner.

Among the patriots were 60 Indigenous people from Matagalpa who fought with bows and arrows. They were declared national heroes by Congress in 2012 and are honored by the Nicaraguan people every September 14.

"We are that free, dignified, sovereign homeland... That brave, noble, brave and strong homeland... We are the homeland of everyone and for everyone," Murillo stressed, recalling that Nicaraguans always look ahead "proud, confident, happy, and strengthened."

