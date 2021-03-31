New York Approves Recreational-Use of Cannabis

The legislation allows the possession of up to 3 ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of cannabis concentrate and the growth of up to six plants at home.

New York state legalized on Wednesday the use of cannabis, a decision primarily demanded by the population and a political move that media outlets have branded as an attempt by governor Andrew Cuomo to divert the attention from the sexual harassment scandal he is involved in.

"For too long the prohibition of cannabis disproportionately targeted communities of color with harsh prison sentences and after years of hard work, this landmark legislation provides justice for long-marginalized communities, embraces a new industry that will grow the economy, and establishes substantial safety guards for the public," the governor said.

#BREAKING: I just signed legislation legalizing adult-use cannabis.



The bill creates automatic expungement of previous marijuana convictions that would now be legal.



This is a historic day.



I thank the Leader and Speaker and the tireless advocacy of so many. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 31, 2021

The New York Senate voted 40-23 to approve the adult recreational use of cannabis. According to Cuomo's office, annual tax revenues from legal weed seeds could report $350 million a year and create 60,000 jobs in the state.

The legislation allows the possession of up to 3 ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of cannabis concentrate and the growth of up to six plants at home. Following the decision, New York became the 15th state to have legalized the drug for recreational use.